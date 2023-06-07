SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures remain above normal. High temperatures are 10 to 15° above normal. There are very few clouds today. This afternoon winds are light unless you are under one of the pop-up storms in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

Late this afternoon and into this evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather mainly between the James River and I-29. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will start dying down around sunset.

For tonight there will be partly to mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are going to be mild in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Tomorrow the pattern repeats. Hot in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Winds will stay light out of the southeast for the day. Thursday will see plenty of sunshine. Eastern KELOLAND will have another chance of rain and thundershowers.

Tomorrow afternoon brings another marginal risk to see severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. This threat is mainly in the area along I-29. The main risks will be hail and strong winds under a storm.

Friday will be another warm day. High temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s. Friday also has a better chance of thunderstorms. These will be on and off all day in KELOLAND.

The chance of thunderstorms continues on Saturday. We are watching as a cold front moves through this weekend giving us temperatures much closer to normal for Sunday and Monday. We warm back up as we head into the middle of next week.