A lot of the rain is now east of KELOLAND, but the cloud cover remains thick.

We’ll have a slow decrease in clouds this morning and afternoon. With the sunshine, temperatures will warm to the 70s and 80s.

Western and south central South Dakota will have storms late this afternoon and evening with a marginal to slight chance for severe weather. The main threats out of any storms later today will be wind and hail.

Any storms that develop will move east during the overnight to bring a chance for rain in eastern KELOLAND tonight. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s.

There are small chances for rain this weekend, most likely in northern KELOLAND. Afternoon highs will remain above average with 70s and 80s likely.

It will feel like summer again on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! Dew points are expected in the middle to upper 60s to near 70 in eastern KELOLAND that day so expect thick humidity. The summer temps will go away as we go through the work week with highs falling to the 60s later in the week. As we cool, we’ll have a chance for rain.