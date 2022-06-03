We had abundant sunshine during the morning hours East River, but now clouds are starting to come in from the west, bringing light rain showers with them. Temperatures are pleasant, in the 60s to low 70s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see showers moving in from west to east, with most of the activity along and south of I-90 – where there could also be a couple of thundershowers. Severe weather is not expected. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Rain or thunderstorms will continue to spread across (mostly southern) KELOLAND through tomorrow, for a cloudy and wet start to the weekend. Rainfall amounts look limited, mostly a few tenths to around a half inch. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s. The most likely location for rain will be along and south of Highway 14. We do not anticipate severe weather.

Sunday will be another day of mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers East River, while the next low pressure system puts a little heavier rainfall down in western South Dakota. Sunday’s highs will be remain cooler than normal, in the low 70s.

We will have several more chances of rainfall the first half of next week, especially in western South Dakota. It is very dry in in the west, so this is good news. But there are no major systems on the horizon, so it looks more like showers than heavier rain and thunder.

Temperatures look like they will remain cool through next week, warming closer to normal for the following weekend (June 11-12).