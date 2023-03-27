There’s fog this morning from north central to northeast South Dakota. The fog will leave, but the cold air will stay.

Expect highs in the 20s and 30s. Winds will remain light from the north around 5 to 15 mph.

Northerly winds in northern KELOLAND will keep temperatures cold for northern South Dakota, while southeast South Dakota will have a warm southwest wind. Temperatures will range from the 20s in northern KELOLAND to the 40s and 50s in the south.

As a storm system approaches on Thursday, showers and thundershowers will develop in southeast South Dakota and Iowa. At the same time, snow will develop in western South Dakota.

The snow will move west to east for Friday.

After the system on Friday, temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend.