Remaining Cool; But Warmer For The Weekend – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM November 2

Cool temperatures will continue for the next couple of days.

Highs today with reach the 40s with light winds. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will be another chilly night as temperatures fall to the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

As we get closer to the weekend, temperatures will warm. Afternoon highs for the weekend will reach the 60s for many in KELOLAND. Before then, light rain showers will be possible in western South Dakota on Friday. As the rain moves east, we’ll lose a lot of the energy and moisture that nothing more than a light rain shower or sprinkle will be possible in eastern KELOLAND early Saturday morning.

The warm air will last into early next week, but expect a slow cooling trend as we go through NEXT week.