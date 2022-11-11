SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Veteran’s Day is another cold day in KELOLAND. We’ve been seeing snow showers throughout the day in central and eastern KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures only into the teens and 20s across the region puts us nearly 20° below our average. We are also staying breezy into the overnight.

2 PM

Tonights lows are going to be cold. Temperatures will only be in the single digits, even below zero, or low teens. There will be more clouds the farther east you go through KELOLAND. We do try to get rid of the wind through the overnight hours.

Saturday should be a little warmer with highs in the 20s, even a few 30s or teens. There will be more sun and a lighter wind for the weekend. Northeastern KELOLAND keeps a few clouds for the day.

Sunday will even be a little warmer with highs in the 20s and 30s. The wind tries to pick up a little in central and southeastern KELOLAND. There will be more clouds in the region as well. A chance of snow flurries will be around in central and northeastern KELOLAND.

The seven day forecast remains well below average after a summer and autumn of above average temperatures. With highs only in the 20s and low 30s we are nearly 20° below average. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and teens for the region. Our next chance of moisture comes as flurries for central and northeastern KELOLAND on Sunday. Everyone gets in on the flurries or light snow for Monday and Tuesday. Central South Dakota has another chance of light snow on Wednesday. Western South Dakota has a chance of snow on Thursday.