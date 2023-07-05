Cooler air has moved in and it won’t leave until maybe after the weekend.

Northerly winds today will help usher in cooler air with highs in the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Western South Dakota will have a slow increase in moisture starting tomorrow with scattered storms developing during the evening. The storm chances will last into Friday.

In fact, severe weather will be possible for tomorrow and Friday in western South Dakota as the Storm Prediction Center has outlined this area with a slight risk of severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats.

70s will last not only into tomorrow, but Friday will feature highs in the 70s as well. Keep in mind, we’re close to the warmest time of year when average highs are at their highest.

Temperatures will return closer to average for the weekend. Other than an isolated shower or storm in eastern KELOLAND, I don’t expect much rain to fall in eastern KELOLAND over the next several days.