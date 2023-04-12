SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 2 PM 4 records broken and several more getting closer. It’s been a very warm and sunny afternoon in KELOLAND. Winds are relatively light this afternoon anywhere from 5 to 15 MPH.

2 PM

There is still a Red Flag Warning in the areas where we’ve been breaking records. Conditions will remain dry and the winds will pick up through this evening.

Clouds will move in tonight in northern, central, and western South Dakota. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Winds will be strongest in southeastern KELOLAND, and decreasing farther north and west.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today if not just slightly cooler. Southeastern KELOLAND will be breezy. There will be cloud cover in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. These areas could see rain showers throughout the day, with very little accumulation.

Friday brings a better chance to see rain showers in all of KELOLAND. There could even be a few thunderstorms on Friday. These rain chance will bring minimal amounts of precipitation. Everyone will be a bit breezy heading into the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 40s, 50s, 60s, and even a few 70s.

Saturday could bring morning rain showers in eastern KELOLAND. Sunday will be mostly sunny and bring temperatures back to normal. By the middle of next week brings another chance to see rain and wind in KELOLAND.