The month of December continues to feature a mild and dry weather pattern across KELOLAND. Expect a very mild day today with details on your forecast on the maps below.

Yesterday was in the 40s east and central, with 50s in far western SD. Those numbers were above normal and we expect much warmer weather today.

Mid and high level clouds continue to spill into the northern plains. This is part of the mild Pacific air that is building into the region.

The hourly numbers on Futurecast tell the story. You can see all the 50s and 60s on the maps today and tomorrow. Enjoy!

The warmest part of the forecast will happen over the next 2 days. A cold front will bring cooler weather Friday, a trend that will continue into the weekend. However, temperatures should remain at or above normal even into next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.