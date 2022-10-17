It was a chilly Sunday across KELOLAND, but today’s weather will be much colder by comparison. Highs reached 50 in several areas, including Sioux Falls.

A north or northwest wind will continue today, with the strongest winds located across Minnesota.

Futurecast shows the chilly temperatures today, with 30s for highs in Watertown, Marshall, and Worthington. The numbers really drop tonight, with some folks in the single digits by daybreak tomorrow morning. Again, record lows are in the play. Sioux Falls may tie a record at 15 degrees set back in 1972.

While the numbers are very chilly at the start of the forecast, highs later this week look much warmer. In fact, 70s and even a few 80s are possible by Saturday. Fire danger will go up as well.

The extended forecast remains mostly dry. We do have a 20% chance of showers by Sunday, but that could easily become delayed.

Here are the details of the forecast.