Record Highs to Start December: Storm Center Update-Wednesday AM, December 1st

A fast moving system brought a few showers to KELOLAND last night, but that rain is now long gone to our east. Get ready for record or near record highs today.

Yesterday was very pleasant for the last day of November, with most areas in the 50s.

Futurecast today shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s…remarkable for this time of year. We see a front tomorrow cooling the northeast a bit, but many areas will still be in the 60s and 70s during the afternoon.

West winds will help warm temperatures today at 15-30 mph. We expect less wind tomorrow. However, a series of cold fronts Friday into Sunday should deliver additional periods of wind to the region.

You can see the temperature trends declining into early next week. However, we see early signals of another surge of mild weather at the end of next week.

Enjoy the record-breaking temperatures today across KELOLAND with 60s and 70s widespread.

Mild weather will continue tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

We expect more 70s West River tomorrow, with 60s likely in Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast looks cooler this weekend, but still dry. Highs may even drop into the 30s again by Monday and Tuesday.