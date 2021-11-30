Record Highs Possible Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 30th

Good morning! The weather today looks a little cooler and a few sprinkles have been falling in far southern and southwestern SD.

The weather will be a little cooler today, but compared to the amazing weather yesterday, it still looks pretty good. We hit a record at 67 in Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows all of the 40s and 50s today with dry weather expected. A few passing sprinkles or a shower will be possible northeast of Sioux Falls late this evening. Tomorrow looks record-breaking in Sioux Falls at 65. That would be the warmest December temperature ever recorded. Other records are possible as well.

Even though temperatures will turn cooler this weekend, nothing cold is forecast the next few days. We should warm again next week.

Along with the warm weather, the forecast will stay mainly dry.

Highs today will stay mainly in the 50s with a few passing clouds.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Enjoy the 60s and 70s tomorrow!

Cooler weather this weekend will bring temperatures close to normal, but no big changes are on the horizon just yet.