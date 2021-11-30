Record highs again tomorrow (and maybe Thursday): Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 30

It is a partly cloudy and very warm day across KELOLAND. While not the record heat of yesterday, we have partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures are close ten degrees above-average for the final day of November.

2 PM

Tonight we will have clouds passing through KELOLAND that might be capable of a few sprinkles in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. The clouds and a light SW breeze will help hold temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow we begin December with record and near-record temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a west wind will help bring the heat across KELOLAND. We’re looking for the mid 60s in eastern KELOLAND, and the low 70s where the west winds will be stronger in western South Dakota. The existing high temperature for December 1st is 63 in Sioux Falls, and we expect to get there because there is no snow cover to hinder the heating.

Breezes will switch to the northwest on Thursday, but it will still be very warm, We expect the low 60s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, the low 50s in Aberdeen and the northeast, and the low 70s in Rapid City, which will have a combination of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze.

Friday will be cooler, but still ten degrees above normal. Northwest winds accompanying a cold front don’t look as strong as we’ve been thinking. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s East River, to around 50 in the west.

The weekend looks dry and closer to normal temperature-wise. Saturday will be partly cloudy with the upper 30s to low 40s East River, and Rapid City will be around 50 with some sprinkles possible. Sunday will be breezy, but temperatures will be about the same with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will become more numerous on Monday, but we’ve delayed the onset of any light precipitation. Monday will be in the low 40s in eastern KELOLAND, which the 50s in the west. We’ll put some light snow showers – very light at this point – in the forecast for Tuesday as colder (or should we say, December-normal) air returns to the region.

We continue to suffer from a lack of moisture in the air masses coming through KELOLAND, though there aren’t any signs of another huge warmup through mid-December, either.