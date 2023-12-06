The first of two unseasonably warm days across KELOLAND has lived up to the billing, with well above average temperatures across the board…especially West River.

Cloud cover will continue to stream in as we head into the night, but the overnight time frame is pretty quiet outside of that. Overnight lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

Another run at the record books will come along on Thursday, and in some areas it’ll be a better shot to set a new record. For example, the record for the day tomorrow in Sioux Falls is 61…while the city’s all-time December record high is 63. We’ll likely be in contention for both of those records.

Highs elsewhere climb into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s.

The passage of a cold front late Thursday into Friday will usher in “chillier” air and a windy day on Friday…so prepare for a blustery end to the work and school week. Highs “only” climb into the mid to upper 40s…which is still around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

You may have noticed that I haven’t spoken about any chance for rain or snow. That’s simply because we have little to no chance for anything to come our way that is worth any concern. We may have a few snow showers in the Hills on Friday and a few snow showers West River on Monday, but an organized system is just out of the question for the next seven to ten days.

In fact, odds for below average moisture and above average temperatures are favored as we inch closer to Christmas.