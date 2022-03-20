Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the spring season! We’ll officially usher in the new season at 10:33 am CDT…and what a start it will be!

This first day of spring will be one of the best that we’ve seen in quite a while. Highs surge into the 60s and even into the low/mid 70s in many locations under partly to mostly sunny skies at first, but cloud cover will gradually increase as we head toward the evening.

Regardless, we’ll be talking about record challenging warmth across much of the region. For those of you keeping score at home, the record tomorrow for Sioux Falls is 73.

It’s also going to be windy at times, which will increase our fire weather concerns with how dry it has been as of late. Red flag warnings will be in place for a large majority of central, eastern, and southeastern KELOLAND. Be careful with any outdoor heat sources and be sure to dispose of cigarette butts properly.

Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight, keeping lows very much in check. Temperatures may only dry into the 30s out west and the 40s further south and east.

By Monday, cloud cover will remain in place with the leading edge of a complex low pressure system coming into the region. We’ll see rain chances at first with temperatures in the 50s and 60s once more.

Rain may mix with snow overnight into Tuesday before switching back to rain with highs on Tuesday climbing well above freezing. We may repeat that process overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday to the east.

The best chance to see appreciable moisture of any variety will be seen East River. To the west, moisture amounts will be lower…but at least there’s something to watch. This all hinges on where this low tracks and what kind of moisture we can tap into.

The latest updates have pushed the track of this low further east. In fact, we have two diverging solutions: One model keeps moisture at least east of the James River valley, while the other pushes nearly all of this to the east on Tuesday before wrapping some moisture back around on Wednesday. Keep an eye out for updates.

Solution 1: American Model

Solution 2: European Model

Some more rain and snow showers will linger through Wednesday along/east of I-29 as this low pressure system is slow to depart, with temperatures also falling into the 40s.

The rest of the week looks a lot better, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s toward next weekend.

Beyond the extended outlook, near to above average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND as we get closer to the end of March. Appreciable moisture, yet again, remains hard to come by as we head into next weekend.