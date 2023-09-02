SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a couple records broken already and a few more in jeopardy this afternoon. There is plenty of sunshine across the region and a south wind helping hold the hot temperatures.

As of 3 PM

Here is a look at today’s records. There are still a couple heating hours left in the day so some records that are only a degree or two off as of 3 PM could still see new records.

For tonight we will be warm. Lows will drop to the mid 60s to low 70s. We will have partly to mostly clear skies. The winds will be light from the northwest.

Another near record day for tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 90s and triple digits. There will be mostly sunny skies. The wind will be from the south bringing in the warmer air.

Sunday looks to have better odds of breaking records across KELOLAND. In southeastern we are forecasting temperatures at or above the records.

Cooler temperatures start on Monday in western South Dakota. It will still be hot in central and eastern KELOLAND. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be a south wind holding the heat in place.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry. There is a chance of rain and thunder showers starting on Tuesday in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. That chance moves into southeastern KELOLAND on Wednesday. Temperatures start cooling down by the middle of the week.