Though the calendar says that we’ve hit the final third of the month of May, it will certainly not feel like it.

With a chilly start to the day in place, temperatures are going to struggle to recover through the afternoon. Beyond a few showers here and there, much of the day is mainly dry beyond western portions of the region.

Highs, at best, peak in the low to mid 50s…nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

We’ll gradually clear out as we head into the night, which will set the stage for another rather chilly night. If we clear out quickly enough, frost concerns will come up once again and even include eastern and southeastern KELOLAND this time. Keep an eye out for updates.

Overnight lows fall into the 30s with some upper 20s possible to the west.

Skies clear out a bit more going into the second half of the weekend, which will allow temperatures to rebound a bit more than Saturday…low of a bar as that may be to clear.

Highs reach the mid 50s to the northeast, with highs reaching and getting over the 60 degree mark elsewhere.

Cloud cover returns by Monday, with rain on the way as well. Temperatures stay around 10 degrees below average for the later part of May.

Spotty showers are possible at times through midweek, but we’ll try to clear out by the time we reach the end of the work week.

Along the way, temperatures finally rebound properly and even get into above average range by Memorial Day Weekend.