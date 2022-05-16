We’ve started the week with a sunny, pleasant day. With a gentle breeze, we’ve warmed above average into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see clouds spread in from the west. With those clouds, we expect to see showers and thundershowers, but probably on the weaker side. With those showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s as an incoming low pressure system producing easterly winds.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler, in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Showers and thundershowers will work their way across the region, with an easterly breeze blowing.

While most of the thundershowers tomorrow are likely to be on the light to moderate side, there is at least a marginal risk of hail, or perhaps an isolated tornado, near the low pressure center in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Behind the cold front, there will be a northwest breeze on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, so we’ll warm a few degrees, into the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will pick up on Thursday, as it will become windy and warmer. We’ll be in the 70s, to the mid 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. With a low pressure system passing through northern South Dakota, we’ll have an increase in potential energy and a risk of severe weather Thursday night and Friday morning. This will be a system we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on this week, with the potential for severe weather in eastern KELOLAND starting Thursday.

After the storms end on Friday, clouds will start to decrease but colder air will come rushing in. Friday afternoon will be breezy, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend looks unseasonably cold. We’ll have morning lows in the 30s, and afternoon highs only in the 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer as temperatures start to recover. Most on next week we expect to have near- or even slightly above normal temperatures. That means the mid to upper 70s in eastern KELOLAND. The trend of mild temperatures looks to continue through Memorial Day weekend.