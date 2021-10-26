Rainy tonight and tomorrow, but dry rest of the week: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 26

Clouds are covering most of KELOLAND, and they’ll continue to thicken as more moist air streams in at cloud level. Strong south winds make it feel chilly, even though temperatures are near-normal in the low to mid 50s. Rain will start in western South Dakota and move east for the next several hours.

2 pm

Tonight rain will spread into eastern KELOLAND after dark. There could be embedded thunderstorms in the rain though severe weather is not anticipated, with the possible exception of areas along the Nebraska border. Winds will continue to be strong overnight from the southeast in places east of the Missouri River. Western South Dakota will have a brisk NW wind as rain showers continue.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy, especially east of the James River, where rainfall will be heavier. South winds will continue along and east of I-29, but turning to the northwest in the rest of KELOLAND as a front comes through. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low 50s East River to the upper 50s in the west.

As far as rainfall amounts, we’re still looking at a potential inch or more along and east of I-29, even greater amounts in Minnesota and Iowa. It is unusual to get this much rain in late October. Aberdeen, Huron, Mitchell and areas along the James River can expect around a half inch. Amounts will be much less west of there.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and windy. Temperatures will remain near-normal for late October, in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining in the mid 50s East River to the low 60s in the west.

The weekend looks dry, though more cool air will be pushed into KELOLAND. Saturday will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. But it will be chilly on Sunday for the Halloween trick-or-treaters, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rapid City could get some Sunday showers, a few tenths of an inch.

The first few days of November look cold, about ten degrees colder than normal for early November. That means sub-freezing mornings and highs only in the low to mid 40s! Exceptionally cool start to the week, with temperatures moderating somewhat for the second half of next week.