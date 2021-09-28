Rainy tomorrow through Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 28

It is sunny and unusually hot. In fact, most of KELOLAND is near record territory, in the 80s to low 90s. We expect to be reporting some daily records during the evening newscasts. The evening will also be warm. Enjoy, because we may not see temperatures this warm until next year.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see clouds start to stream in from the west, as low pressure sets the stage for a few wet days. Tonight’s lows will be quite mild, in the mid 60s. But Rapid City will be windy, and perhaps get some moisture-starved thunderstorms overnight.

Except for – possibly – a little morning sunshine, it will be a cloudy day tomorrow. And a rainy one. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front, with a brisk south wind. But then showers and thunderstorms should form ahead of the incoming front. That means rain may start in the morning in the west and north, and during the afternoon for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Rain will continue with more cloudy skies on Thursday. Temperatures will fall back to the low to mid 70s with the rain, that will become very likely. A north breeze will turn to the east, but it should not be very strong.

It looks like rainfall will continue through Friday, the first day of October. Skies will remain cloudy East River, with temperatures near-normal in the low to mid 70s. Skies will break up from the west, where temperatures will be cool, barely above 70.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned, much of eastern KELOLAND could see a three-day total over an inch. We’ll be watching areas south of Sioux Falls, down near Yankton and the lower Missouri River valley, where rainfall could be excessive – an inch and a half or more.

The weekend looks partly to mostly cloudy. We’ve included lingering showers in the forecast, but they look very light – perhaps more sprinkles than rain showers. Temperatures will be near-normal for the first weekend of October, in the low to mid 70s. Sunday could be a little cooler

Next week also looks cool, continuing in the upper 60s to low 70s all week. There isn’t much showing for additional rainfall.