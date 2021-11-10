Rainy today; Snow and very strong winds incoming Thursday night

A band of very light rain showers is slowly crossing KELOLAND from west to east. Rainfall amounts have been limited to a few tenths of an inch. The rain showers should exit KELOLAND this evening, and then clouds should break up.

With the abundant cloud cover across KELOLAND, temperatures have been held in the 40s to low 50s.

With the showers ending, skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and a NW wind will make it feel cool – even though overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Winds will gain strength overnight.

Tomorrow, Veterans Day, will start with partly cloudy skies. West winds will gain strength and switch the northwest. Temperatures will be cool, in the low to mid 40 during the afternoon. Then a strong system will drop down from the north with snowfall, starting in NE South Dakota during the evening, and the rest of eastern KELOLAND starting Thursday night. Very strong winds will blow around any snowfall, so travel is very likely to be impacted in open areas and between cities, especially in NE South Dakota.

A Winter Storm Watch is already posted for NE South Dakota starting Friday evening, with the expectation of 2-4” snowfall, but blinding snowfall because of those fierce northwest winds that could gust to 50 mph.

Western South Dakota isn’t expected to get much – if any – snowfall. But High Wind Watches and Warnings are posted, so travelers can be expected to be buffeted by strong NW winds.

Snowfall will sink to the south, affecting Sioux Falls and (mainly) areas east of the James River from late Thursday night through Friday. We still anticipate snowfall amounts will be in the inch or two category, but snow will be wind driven because of strong winds, and travel in open areas is highly likely to be impacted.

We expect temperatures will be limited to the mid 30s on Friday, but there will certainly be a wind chill with those NW winds 25-50 mph.

There could be a few light rain or snow showers on Saturday, but they should be light. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy, with morning lows in the low to mid 20s, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s East River to the upper 40s to mid 50s with lesser cloud cover in the west.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s, and the afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be a little warmer, in the 40s. It looks like there will be another surge of colder air for the end of next week, and longer range computer models keep us at- or below-normal for temperatures to Thanksgiving.