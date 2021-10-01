Rainy today and tonight, but drier with clouds breaking up this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 1

Clouds continue to cover KELOLAND on the first day of October, except for Rapid City and the Black Hills – which are basking in sunshine. There have been some scattered showers in central and eastern KELOLAND. There could be a few more of those brief cloudbursts in Sioux Falls and the SE part of the area. NW Iowa got a soaking overnight and this morning. LeMars got 2.57”, and Milford picked up 3.55”.

As of 2 pm

Showers will continue in eastern KELOLAND tonight, including Sioux Falls, while clouds will break to the north and west. Lows will fall back into the 50s, colder in Rapid City.

Tomorrow we start the weekend with a mostly cloudy Saturday for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with perhaps a lingering sprinkle. The rest of the area, north and west of Sioux Falls, will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will inch up a degree or two, but still remaining in the low to mid 70s range, with a northerly breeze.

Sunday looks like the brighter day of the weekend. It will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a light northwest breeze.

Next week continues to look dry with a LOT of sunshine. Temperature will remain a little above average, in the low to mid 70s East River, and the upper 70s in the central and west. It might be a bit breezy midweek, but there doesn’t look like much in the way of actual weather. It looks like a very pleasant first full week of October.