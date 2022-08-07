We’ve seen very heavy rain in portions of southeastern KELOLAND, with a flash flood warning earlier in the morning for the Sioux Falls and Brandon areas through mid-morning on Sunday.

Radar estimates of 6”+ of rainfall have fallen in portions of Minnehaha and Rock Counties, including a new daily record being set at the airport in Sioux Falls before the sun even rose!

Radar estimated rain totals as of 6:45 am CDT Sunday morning. The green box indicates a flash flood warning until 9 am CDT Sunday.

We’ll watch for the chance to see additional showers and thunderstorms through the day, with chances being higher East River.

Everyone also gets in on cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s.

Beyond some evening showers and storms to the southeast, much of the night features a clearing and calming trend. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

The new work week gets off to a seasonably warm start to the west, with cooler temperatures still hanging around further east.

We’ll see highs in the 70s and low 80s East River, with mid/upper 80s West River.

80s return across our East River locations on Tuesday with ample amounts of sunshine, while we creep into the low to mid 90s to the west. All the while, we remain dry.

In fact, much of the work week in general is dry with little in the way of chances for rainfall. We’ll try to get a chance for rain to come along by next weekend…but it won’t be for everyone. Chances are better West River at this point.

Though the week starts off cool, we’ll warm back into the 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Odds for near to above average temperatures win out as we head into the middle of the month.