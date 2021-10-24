Rainy Sunday; Dry Monday; More Rain by Midweek – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, October 24

Despite a good start to the weekend, we won’t be able to continue that trend as we go into the second half.

Unsettled weather made its move into western KELOLAND overnight, and rain will continue to spread into central and southeastern KELOLAND through the afternoon, with a few rumbles of thunder possible to the southeast as well.

Beyond this, it’ll be chilly and breezy across much of the region, with highs in the 40s East River. Out west, we may be able to get into the mid 50s as they stay mainly dry by the afternoon.

A slow but gradual clearing process takes us into the night, though a few showers may linger in southeastern KELOLAND at first. Overnight lows should fall further into the 30s this time around.

We’ll start the next work and school week on a quiet and partly to mostly cloudy note, with Monday and Tuesday featuring a modest warm-up. We’ll start in the upper 40s to low/mid 50s on Monday East River, while West River locations reach the mid 50s to mid 60s.

A brief and modest warm-up comes along by Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Cloud cover increases through the day.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll have additional rain chances building into the region with low pressure migrating eastward. The best chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon into the night out west and Wednesday East River.

We’ll dry out by Thursday and set the stage for a pretty nice last weekend of October. Halloween weekend should remain dry and seasonable with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday.

Chillier weather arrives by Sunday, and that trend looks to continue into the first week of November.