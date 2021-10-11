Rainy, stormy, and windy Tuesday night-Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 11

There is a lot to talk about in the forecast, with a very strong low pressure system passing through KELOLAND Tuesday night and Wednesday. In the meantime, it couldn’t be more pleasant, with abundant sunshine today and typical autumn temperatures, mostly in the upper 60s-low 70s – much cooler in western South Dakota.

2 pm

Skies will be mostly clear in eastern KELOLAND tonight, while clouds build in the west. Lows will be in the low 50s, with a light north breeze.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND with a gentle easterly breeze, while it will be cloudy in the west with rain developing as the low pressure system arrives. Sioux Falls will reach the upper 60s, while temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the north. Rapid City will be windy as rain begins, and rain will be heavy at times. In fact, Rapid City and western South Dakota are at a risk for heavy rainfall exceeding two inches. Winds will also strengthen out of the east.

Tuesday night will be rainy and windy. Rain will begin after sunset in eastern KELOLAND, and there could be some thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. The Storm Prediction Center rates that area as a slight risk of severe weather, with strong winds the greatest threat because of that strong low pressure system approaching. Hail is also possible, with even a low-end tornado risk.

Colder air will wrap into the system, so much snow that there could be snow in the Black Hills. Western South Dakota will have the heavy rainfall through tomorrow night.

Temperature-wise, Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday, with winds to 40 mph or even higher – especially in western South Dakota, which could see winds over 50 mph.

The front will move to the northeast on Thursday, which will allow the clouds to break up. It will be another windy day, and sharply cooler with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, and afternoon highs limited to the mid to upper 50s.

Things look very quiet for the weekend. We have lots of sun in the forecast Friday through Monday, with highs in the 60s. But one thing to watch is the possibility of frost each morning, especially in the north.

After Tuesday of next week, we expect another surge of cold air. Looks for highs to only reach the upper 50 to low 60s East River through the following weekend (October 23-24).