SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a rainy start to this Saturday. The winds are light unless you are under the thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on the rain and thunder showers as they push into eastern KELOLAND this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s with a light breeze from the northeast and thick cloud cover.

Some of the storms this evening and tonight could become severe with the marginal risk. The main threats will be hail and strong winds in southwestern and southeastern KELOLAND.

Tonight brings another round of rain and thunder showers starting in western South Dakota. We will keep the light north breeze and thick cloud cover through tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

The chance of rain and thunder showers will continue into tomorrow in western and central KELOLAND. Tomorrow will also have a light northeast breeze and thick cloud cover. This means our temperatures will be slightly below normal with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Through the weekend with the multiple chances of rain, the amounts could remain light in central and eastern KELOLAND. With a trace to a third of an inch possible. Heavier amounts are likely in western South Dakota, with totals of a half to a full inch. There could be heavier amounts in central and eastern KELOLAND if you end up under a thunderstorm.

Monday will have partly to mostly clear skies. We will still have a light northeast breeze. There is another chance of light rain showers in western South Dakota. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry after this weekends rain. Temperatures will stay below normal through the middle of the week. Temperatures return to normal for the end of the week.