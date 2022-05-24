After morning sunshine, clouds are starting to stream in from the south. Despite the early day sun, temperatures are below normal, mostly in the 60s.

1 PM

Tonight will be mostly cloudy East River. Showers will come in from the southwest, mainly clipping Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Low will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rapid City, where skies will be partly cloudy, will dip into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy and breezy and cool in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. We’re still looking for around a half inch in Sioux Falls, more in NW Iowa, and much less or nothing north and west of Sioux Falls. Under the clouds, highs will only be in the mid 50s with a NE breeze at 15-25 mph. It will be partly to mostly sunny in northern and western South Dakota, where highs will return to the 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. We’ll warm to the low 70s East River and the upper 70s West River. A north breeze will turn to the west.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and warm air will stream into the region. We’ll get to the upper 70s East River, and the mid to upper 80s West River – where the winds will be stronger.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with only a slight chance of a shower or thundershower. Temperatures will be above normal, in the low to mid 80s. Rapid City could see some scattered thunderstorms with a high in the upper 70s.

Sunday will bring more widespread thunderstorms as a front comes through. It will still be warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday (Memorial Day) may give us some more showers or thundershowers, as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 70s. With an incoming front, Rapid City will only reach the mid 60s.

Cool temperatures will continue through the first half of next week, but gradually warming back to normal for the first weekend of June (the 4th-5th).