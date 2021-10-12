Rainy and windy tonight and tomorrow; heavy rain for Rapid City, and snow in the Hills

We are enjoying another nice autumn day in eastern KELOLAND, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Enjoy, because the well-advertised change in the way of a strong low pressure system is still on the way.

2 pm

The forecast is much the same as we’ve been showing. Rain in western South Dakota will move east, coming through central South Dakota this afternoon, Aberdeen after sunset, and thunderstorms in Sioux Falls after midnight.

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms around Sioux Falls tonight and in the morning, mainly with a damaging wind threat as the front will bring plenty of energy through the region.

Tonight we’ll have widespread rain and strong winds. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s, though Rapid City will have heavy rain, strong north winds, and a low around 32 degrees.

Because of the cold air in western South Dakota, there is a Winter Storm Warning in the central and northern Black Hills from this afternoon through tomorrow.

The rain will continue tomorrow morning. During the afternoon, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will get some sunshine as the system lifts to the northeast. Rainfall will linger through the day in northern South Dakota. Winds will be very strong across the region through the day. Rapid City could get gusts over 50 mph.

As far as rainfall totals, Sioux Falls still looks around ¾” through tomorrow. Aberdeen and Pierre look a little heavier. Rapid City and western South Dakota could get excessive rainfall around 2-1/2”!

Winds will switch to the west on Thursday, which will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy. It will also be a cooler day, with highs only in the mid 50s, Rapid City a bit cooler.

Friday will be a little cooler and breezy, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

We expect sunny skies all weekend. The clear skies mean we’ll have chilly mornings Saturday and Sunday, in the 30s. But with abundant sunshine, highs will rebound into the 50s both days.

We’ll stay partly to mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday of next week. But after that, we expect another surge of cold air. Looks for highs to only reach the upper 50s to low 60s East River through the following weekend (October 23-24).