Rainy and cooler the rest of the week: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 29

Clouds have been streaming into KELOLAND from the southwest, and with them a band of showers and thundershowers in western South Dakota slowly moving east – accompanied by some scatted activity in Nebraska making its way to the north. All signs still point to a wet couple of days.

Thanks to a southerly breeze east of the Missouri River, temperatures have warmed despite the cloud cover. We are warmer than normal – just not a hot day like we’ve seen of late. North wind and cooler temperatures West River are a sign of the cooler temperatures we expect for at least the next week.

2 pm

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous as they move east, especially for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some of the stronger cells could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s, with Rapid City and the west being much cooler.

More clouds, rain, and thunder East River on Thursday. Highs will be near-normal, in the low to mid 70s. Rainfall will end in western South Dakota, where highs will only be in the 60s.

As far as rainfall totals, we’re still wary of the potential for heavy rainfall along both sides of a line from Mitchell to Yankton. Forecast models point at 1-1/2” totals or even more over the next couple of days. Flash flooding impacts look fairly low, given the ongoing drought. Right now, Sioux Falls looks like about an inch through Thursday, 1/3” in Aberdeen, and ½” in Pierre.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will continue to see rain showers on Friday, the first day of October. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Forecast trends look a little better for the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and there could be some light showers. Temperatures will bounce back to the low to mid 70s. Sunday now looks much brighter. We’ll call it mostly sunny, with highs again a touch above average in the low to mid 70s.

With better sunshine next week, we’ve increased the highs a degree or two. It looks like low 70s and generally dry conditions will hold through next week.