It’s been another rather nice day across KELOLAND, but change is on the way sooner rather than later.

With that said, however, we’ll still enjoy a mainly quiet night with partly to mostly clear skies in place. Overnight lows won’t fall as far down as they did last night, but it’ll still be comfortable with temperatures in the 30s and low/mid-40s.

If you’re East River on Wednesday, you’ll get in on one more nice day with increasing cloudiness through the afternoon. West River, however, is different. While the day starts off dry, we’ll have the chance to see some showers build into the region and spread more and more as we go later into the evening.

Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, it’ll be breezy. Highs will range in the 60s in many areas.

That leads us to the Thursday/Friday outlook, which features our first widespread rain chance in quite some time. With plenty of moisture to work with, rain will be moderate to heavy at times as we go through the day and into the night. A few thunderstorms may also be possible at times, so don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles.

Meanwhile, our first winter storm watch of the season is posted for much of the Black Hills…including the Lead, Deadwood, Custer, Rapid City and Spearfish areas. Several inches of snow will be possible along with very gusty winds…making travel treacherous at best. Keep an eye out for updates.

Where we deal with mainly rain, amounts of 1-2″+ are possible through Friday especially near and south of Highway 212.

Scattered showers may linger East River as we go through Saturday before we finally quiet down by Sunday. The start of next week is a cool one before we try to moderate a little bit by the middle of next week.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head later into October.