Rain Tomorrow, Wind with Snow Friday: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 9th

Good morning! We are watching a few morning sprinkles and showers along and south of I-90 this morning. Expect sunny skies for the afternoon as this disturbance moves quickly to the east.

Rain returns tomorrow to much of KELOLAND. The precipitation outlook is under .25″ for much of eastern SD, but parts of SW MN and NW IA could exceed .50″.

Out Futurecast forecast shows the first system with the rain moving out of the picture by Thursday morning. Strong NW winds will develop on Thursday and snow will follow for much of the east on Friday.

How much snow can we expect on Friday? At this time, we feel confident that at least 1″ will fall in the red zone on the map below. Expect additional information tomorrow.

Strong NW winds are forecast both Thursday and Friday for much of the region.

We certainly are seeing the colder side of November in this forecast.

In the meantime, 50s will be common today through KELOLAND.

We’ll watch those chilly 30s for Friday and Saturday and see how much of the snow sticks to the ground.