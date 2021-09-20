Rain Today, Fall-Like Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 20th

We are starting this Monday with wet weather across much of KELOLAND. The showers and thunderstorms have been heaviest just south of Sioux Falls. Strong NW winds have also been sweeping across KELOLAND. 50-70 mph winds blew through Rapid City last evening and gusts near 60mph have been reported in both Pierre and Aberdeen.

The downpours have been moving into the Sioux Falls area as noted on our LIVE Cam in downtown Sioux Falls.

You can see the darker green and yellow strips showing the heavier rain south of Sioux Falls with locally 1 to 2″.

The rain is coming in with a strong cold front. We had highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s yesterday.

Futurecast continues to shows the rain areas moving east during the day, with the showers more widely scattered in nature West River into the afternoon. We can see clearing overnight with lows in the 40s and even some 30s in the Black Hills.

The pattern ahead is looking drier into mid week. We are expected another cold front by Friday, so temperatures will cool once again to start the weekend.

Enjoy the taste of fall in the air today with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Tonight will be cool with 40s in many spots.

It will feel like fall again tomorrow with highs between 65 and 70 through much of KELOLAND.

Expect a slow climb on the highs this week through Thursday. We won’t see much chance of hot weather the next several days.