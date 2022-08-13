With cloud cover remaining stubborn, temperatures have been struggling to warm up to the east. Out west, however, it has been a different story with sunshine and warmer temperatures in place.

We may run into some showers and thunderstorms later in the day toward the Black Hills, so heads up for anyone out in the Sturgis area. Coverage is expected to be spotty.

Beyond this rain chance that may move a bit to the east, much of the night is quiet overall. Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s to the east, with mid 60s out west.

A better chance for rain West River comes along on Sunday, while East River locations remain mainly dry. We’ll also warm up just a bit, with highs around 90 to the west and mid 80s to the east.

The new work week kicks off with soggy weather in the cards for us. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across the region, which will be a very welcome sight for those of us who are in severe and extreme drought conditions.

Highs take a step backward across KELOLAND.

A few showers are possible here and there on Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances are on the lower side of the scale…so no wash-outs are expected. Monday remains the best chance to see rain.

We’ll close the work week on a pretty pleasant and generally seasonable note with high pressure coming into the picture.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.