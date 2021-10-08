Rain This Weekend, Bigger Storm Next Week: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 8th

Good morning! Quiet and warm weather is ahead once again for much of KELOLAND. This animation shows our timelapse photography from the Rapid City LIVE cam last evening.

Highs continue to be well above normal with 70s and 80s widespread yesterday.

Futurecast shows changing conditions tonight and tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms moving into western SD. Those areas of rain will be expanding to the north and east into Saturday, with a chance of severe weather in the afternoon across the northeast. This system should push east on Sunday with stronger NW winds as showers end from west to east.

The European model shows the heaviest rain this weekend across the northern half of KELOLAND. Some of the numbers are over 1″.

We aren’t done with the rain. We see another powerful storm heading for the plains by the middle of next week. Additional rain will help the ongoing drought, but it will slow the harvest progress across the plains.

Don’t forget to watch the chance of snow in the Black Hills. We have the potential for several inches of snow with wind in parts of western SD, but we’ll need to wait for additional details.

Today will be mild once again with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight will be mild again with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be mild, but the clouds and rain will make a difference on temperatures in western SD.

The 7 day forecast shows a return to 60s early next week with much stronger NW winds on Sunday. The storm on Wednesday will also bring windy weather, so get ready for some big changes in the weather ahead.