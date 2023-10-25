SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a cool day across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 50s in the northern parts of the area, to mid 50s along the Nebraska border. The day has been mostly cloudy with a few rain showers mixed in. There are stronger winds in western South Dakota and those will stick around through the next couple of days.

As of 2:45 PM

For tonight there will be a wide range of low temperatures. Southeastern KELOLAND is expected to stay in the low 50s. We are expecting western South Dakota to fall to the low 20s. There is a chance of rain showers in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, has a better chance of rain.

There is a Winter Storm Warning, in red, and a Winter Weather Advisory, in blue, posted in north central and north western South Dakota. This starts tomorrow morning and goes through Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. There will be rain turning to snow, so expect a glaze of ice. There will be strong winds associated with this system. Visibility will be reduced.

For tomorrow, we are expecting the snow and strong winds in western South Dakota. There will be a chance for rain showers in central and northeastern KELOLAND, southeastern KELOLAND has the best chance of rain. High temperatures are going to be below normal for everyone except southeastern KELOLAND. 30s in the west, 40s to low 50s in central and northeastern KELOLAND, and low 60s in southeastern KELOLAND.

Friday will be cold and windy. Highs will only be in the 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest. There could be a lingering rain or snow shower in central and southeastern KELOLAND.

There is a good chance a majority of KELOLAND will have an inch or two of snow through the weekend. Western South Dakota could see a few more.

There are snow chances through the weekend across KELOLAND. The temperatures will be well below normal as we head through Halloween and November 1st. High temperatures will be in the 30s to mid 40s through the 7 day forecast.