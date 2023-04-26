SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures this afternoon are slightly above normal for the end of April. We have mid 60s and low 70s in much of KELOLAND today. Winds are out of the south and southwest this afternoon. We do have a few clouds trying to bring in some rain showers for this evening and tonight.

2 PM

The best chance to see rain showers is in northeastern KELOLAND late this evening. These will move to the east in the overnight hours so there will be a break in the morning. Southeastern KELOLAND will be a bit breezy tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to mid 40s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

Tomorrow will have similar temperatures to today with highs in the mid 60s and low 70s. There is a better chance to see rain showers starting in the morning in central and western South Dakota. The showers will move into eastern KELOLAND by late afternoon and early evening. The showers tomorrow and Friday should remain light with only a few tenths of an inch total.

There is a marginal risk for some of the showers to turn severe in extreme southwestern South Dakota. The main risk with these storms will be strong winds.

Friday brings more rain showers in eastern KELOLAND. We should see them move out to the east by the afternoon. Highs will cool down to the 50s and low 60s. The winds will pick up from the north, and Friday will be windy.

This weekend will be windy in KELOLAND. High temperatures will be near or slightly below normal for the last week of April and into the first few days of May. The first couple of days of May bring in more sunshine and decreasing winds. We will have highs back to the low 70s by the middle of next week.