We’ll have two more warm to hot days before a steady increase in rain chances.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

After today, we’ll have thickening cloud cover. Tomorrow’s highs will still be above average with 80s being common.

As we go later into the week, a trough will dig into the southwest United States, and we’ll have to watch for rain.

The first round will be Thursday, and it will cover all but eastern KELOLAND. But, widespread is in the forecast for all of KELOLAND this weekend. Along with the rain, cooler temperatures will return with highs in the 60s and 70s.

If things come together like they are looking at the moment, rain amounts this weekend can easily be over a half inch to inch in many locations.