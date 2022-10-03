We’ve been dodging raindrops for a better part of the day across KELOLAND…but considering how dry it was in September, this has been a welcome sight.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible as we go into the rest of the evening and into the night. Beyond that, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s to the east and 40s out west.

Tuesday also holds a chance for rain across portions of the region with a few storms possible as low pressure slowly passes through the area.

Highs mainly hold in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday is the transition day in the forecast as a mainly dry cold front pushes down from North Dakota. We could see a little bit of rain on Wednesday to the southeast in the morning, but chances are a bit on the low side. The passage of this front will help usher in the chilliest air of the season.

Until that air truly arrives, we’ll see highs in the 70s one more time.

Thursday and Friday may not see temperatures get out of the 50s across the board, and some locations may not even get out of the upper 40s at times.

Much of that time is also dry beyond a few showers to the west on Thursday.

By the weekend, we’ll watch as more seasonable temperatures come back into the picture. All the while, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry one as well.

Near to above average temperatures are expected to win out overall as we head into the start of next week before another chance at autumnal air comes along.