High pressure has been able to remain in control of our weather once again, giving us a sunny and comfortable day across KELOLAND. Southerly winds have helped us warm up a bit more, but this will also set the stage for what we’re watching as we hit the home stretch of this work and school week.

As of 3 pm CDT Wednesday

Cloud cover will begin to increase out west with some scattered showers possible in western KELOLAND ahead of an approaching cold front…the feature that will be our weather maker into early Friday in some capacity. The rest of the region, however, remains quiet but a bit breezy at times.

We’ll see lows in the 50s to low 60s tonight…not as comfortable as the last several nights but still decent all the same.

Our cold front will make its move on Thursday, sending a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms into central and western KELOLAND at first, with rain arriving in the northeastern part of the region later in the day. To the southeast, we should remain mainly dry.

Highs ahead of the front get into the 80s again, with 70s behind it.

High pressure takes over by the afternoon on Friday, but not before we get some rain in southeastern KELOLAND to start the day. With that said, Friday night lights are set to be mainly dry.

Highs hold in the 70s to near 80 in many areas.

The last weekend of summer is shaping up to be a seasonable one and a quiet one as well. We’ll enjoy ample amounts of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s on both days. It may be a bit breezy at times on Saturday, but that’s the only “blemish” to an otherwise nice weekend outlook.

We’ll stay sunny and dry into Monday and Tuesday of next week, but we’ll warm up a bit as well. It won’t be as hot as Labor Day weekend (Not by a good margin), but we’ll at least see mid to upper 80s in some areas.

Rain attempts to return by the second half of the upcoming work and school week.