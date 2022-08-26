We’ve been able to see some very beneficial rainfall in some portions of KELOLAND this morning, including along the Cheyenne River and in southeastern portions of the viewing area. This is on top of what we’ve already seen in western portions of KELOLAND since yesterday.

Rain will continue to push through the region this morning and into the afternoon, with periods of dry weather on the way where we’ve seen rain early in the day.

Highs climb into the 70s to the northeast, 90s in the south and west, and 80s in-between.

Later this evening, we may see some redevelopment to the west, where a “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Some scattered showers and a few storms are possible as we head into the night, with lows falling into the 50s out west and 60s elsewhere. A few low 70s are also possible to the southeast.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday, especially in central and eastern KELOLAND. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Highs range in the mid 80s to low 90s.

We’ll have a mainly dry day on Sunday for much of the region, but some showers are possible to the northeast later in the day.

As we start the new work and school week, dry weather wins out. This trend will hold steady as we go into the end of the month and through the start of September.

In fact, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out as we head into and beyond Labor Day weekend.