While the weekend gets off to a good start, the more benign weather that we’ll see today is going to be a general exception to the rule going forward.

With that said, enjoy the day if you can! It’ll be a bit breezy at times, but we’ll still have a good amount of sunshine mixed in with some clouds through the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the low/mid 60s.

The first of several chances for moisture will begin to move in overnight, though not everyone will see something. Still, don’t be surprised if you run into some rain and/or snow showers with lows falling into the 20s out west and 30s elsewhere.

We’ll have another round of seasonable temperatures on Sunday, though a few areas may slip back just a bit from the 60s to the 50s and 50s to the 40s to the northeast. We’ll also have some showers possible, especially along and west of I-29.

Another decent day comes along for your Monday with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. This break will be rather short-lived, as our next chance for precipitation is soon to arrive.

We’ll start to see rain with some snow mixing to the west on Tuesday, with the bulk of this low impacting KELOLAND by Wednesday into Thursday.

This is going to be a low that features a large wealth of moisture, with a good amount of rain likely the further east you go. We may even have some thunderstorms to the east and southeast with how potent this system is. We’ll also watch for the potential to see some of these storms become strong to even severe at times.

To the west, where colder air will be in place, rain switches to a wet and heavy snow. Toward the Black Hills, this could be a significant storm with large impacts on travel. Keep an eye out for future updates on your midweek outlook.

Once this clears the region by the end of the week, we’ll quiet down beyond a few flurries here and there.

Well below average temperatures will stick around as we head through Easter weekend.