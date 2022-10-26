While we did get off to a pretty nice start to the day across much of KELOLAND, cloud cover has been building more and more through the afternoon. Grey skies win out as we head into the end of the day.

Highest temperatures as of 2:45 pm Wednesday

We’ll also see a welcome sight begin to make an appearance: Rain

Where rain and cloud cover build in a bit more, overnight lows only get into the low 40s and upper 30s. Out west, we’ll see lows in the low 30s.

Additional scattered showers are possible in eastern parts of KELOLAND, with chances increasing the further south and east you go. Out west, we should be able to enjoy a mainly dry day.

Highs on Thursday hold in the mid 50s across much of the region with some low 50s where rain and cloud cover remain a little more stubborn.

We’ll dry out again and clear out on Friday with a modest warm-up bringing temperatures back into the 60s across much of the region.

The weekend leading into Halloween is looking like a good one with seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s and partly sunny skies.

Dry and milder weather holds into Halloween, with 60s still very much in place. Evening conditions are looking like they’ll be a treat for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the 50s by the later evening.

The first few days of November will also be near to above average on the thermometer before we watch the second half of next week for cooler temperatures to come back.

We’ll also try to bring an increase in rain chances across the area.