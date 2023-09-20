We’ve had some scattered showers in central and western KELOLAND today, but eastern portions of the region have stayed dry and warm once more. That trend, however, will likely end quickly for our East River communities.

Showers and a few storms are possible in portions of the region as we head into the night, especially in central and northeastern South Dakota.

Otherwise, we’ll have a milder night with lows in the upper 50s/low 60s in many areas and low 50s to the west.

Thursday holds another chance for showers and thunderstorms in a good portion of KELOLAND, while areas to the southeast may be able to get by with just a few scattered showers. This all comes along as low pressure continues to develop and begin to make its move from the west.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for south-central and southwestern portions of the region. Wind and hail will be the main concerns with an isolated tornado risk as well.

With all of that aside, it’ll be a breezy day, with temperatures in the 70s out west and upper 70s/low 80s to the east.

Friday begins our best window of opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may become strong to severe later in the evening and into the night.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for Pierre and points south into Winner/Mission/Gregory/Platte, with a “Marginal Risk” surrounding that and extending into the Sioux Falls area.

All forms of severe weather are possible, especially in the “Slight Risk” area. Stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

For what it’s worth, highs on Friday hold in the 70s East River with some 60s to the west.

The start of fall picks up where summer left off in terms of rain. Showers and some storms are likely once again across a large portion of the region with low pressure slow to depart. While areas to the west may dry out later on Sunday evening, East River locations will likely have to deal with more rain through much of the day on Sunday as well.

Monday may still hold some scattered showers near and east of the Missouri River valley, but we’ll be dry and seasonable in western KELOLAND as high pressure begins to make its move.

We’ll stay quiet into the middle part of next week with temperatures near average for this time of year.