Rain on the Way; Milder by Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, October 23

While the day did start off well enough, things begin to fall apart as we head into the night.

Rain spreads into western KELOLAND overnight and migrates eastward toward daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Rain continues to spread into central and southeastern KELOLAND by Sunday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible to the southeast as well.

Beyond this, it’ll be chilly and breezy across much of the region, with highs in the 40s. Out west, we may be able to get into the 50s.

We’ll start the next work and school week on a quiet and partly to mostly cloudy note, with Monday and Tuesday featuring a modest warm-up. We’ll start in the low to mid 50s East River on Monday with 60s to the west. More highs in the 60s are on the way by Tuesday.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll have additional rain chances building into the region with low pressure migrating eastward.

We’ll remain near to above average on the thermometer through the end of the week. In fact, near to above average temperatures may stick around into Halloween before we cool down for the start of November. As we go into the first full week of November, we’ll have equal chances of above and below average temperatures.