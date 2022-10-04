Compared to Monday, Tuesday was noticeably cooler…especially in eastern and southeastern parts of the region.

Spotty showers and the occasional thunderstorm will continue to move through portions of KELOLAND for the rest of the evening and into the night. This all hinges on a frontal boundary that continues to slowly meander to the east.

Beyond that, we’ll have lows in the 50s East River and 40s further west. A few upper 30s are possible toward the Black Hills.

Wednesday is the transition day in the forecast as a mainly dry cold front pushes down from North Dakota. We could see a little bit of rain on Wednesday to the southeast in the morning as Tuesday’s system is slow to depart, but chances are a bit on the low side.

We’ll see highs in the 70s one more time…but this warm-up is deceptive at best. The chilliest air of the season will be right around the corner.

Thursday will be a noticeably chillier day across the region, with northwesterly flow taking over on the back side of Wednesday’s front. We may see some showers in western and southwestern KELOLAND, but much of the area remains dry and breezy otherwise.

Highs will struggle to escape the 50s in many areas.

Even chillier air arrives overnight Thursday into Friday, where highs may only reach the 40s in some areas. Overnight lows will hover near and below freezing, so be aware of this if you have any temperature-sensitive plants outside.

By the weekend, we’ll watch as more seasonable temperatures come back into the picture. All the while, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry one as well.

Near to above average temperatures are expected to win out overall as we head into the start of next week before another chance at autumnal air comes along by midweek. Odds for near to below average temperatures are favored going into the second half of the month.