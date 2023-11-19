Cloud cover has been thickening up over a good portions of the region, with a rare sight being observed at times as well: Rain.

In fact, rain will continue to develop and spread into KELOLAND as we head into the night as low pressure to the south pushes northward. This will likely be the first measurable moisture in several locations, including Sioux Falls, in several weeks.

In general, we aren’t looking at too much in the way of rainfall amounts, but it’s a nice change of pace considering how dry it has been lately.

Chances for rain are better in central and western KELOLAND as we go through the night and into the morning on Monday. We’ll slowly dry out as we head later into the afternoon and get ready for a nice run of weather that sticks with us for a bit. With that said, however, keep in mind that a few lingering showers are still possible…especially East River…in the morning and early afternoon

Tuesday will likely be a bit breezy but quiet all the same with temperatures taking a step backward following the passage of a front on Monday. We’ll see a brief spike on the thermometer on Wednesday with the arrival of a mainly dry cold front that pushes southward.

This may be the last gasp for above average temperatures for a little while, as change is on the way for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Temperatures take a good step backward into the 30s for the end of the week.

We’ll also watch a disturbance to the west that will try to clip our West River communities with some late-week snow showers. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans on Thursday or Friday.

Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, we’ll have chillier temperatures moving in and sticking around as we head through the final weekend of the month.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: