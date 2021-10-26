Rain Likely Tonight and Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 26th

We enjoyed a pleasant autumn day across KELOLAND yesterday. You can see the nice sunset on our Rapid City Live Cam.

Our rain forecast for eastern KELOLAND tomorrow still features pockets over 1″. Some embedded thunder can’t be ruled out.

Our latest futurecast update shows increasing clouds today with temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Rain showers in the Black Hills will expand to the east tonight and tomorrow. Rain will affect many locations East River during the day tomorrow.

Stronger winds will be a part of the forecast today from the southeast at 20-40mph in the east. Stronger NW winds are expected west. Northwest winds will be expanding across the remainder of KELOLAND late tomorrow into Thursday.

Highs today will be mainly in the 50s, although a few 60s will pop up in southcentral SD.

Tonight will be mild East River as rain expands from west to east.

The rain tomorrow will be widespread in the east and that will keep temperatures cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The forecast looks dry on Thursday and Friday as pleasant autumn weather will return to KELOLAND. Much cooler weather is likely early next week.