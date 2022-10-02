Though much of the day has been pretty quiet, we’ve been dealing with several rounds of scattered showers in a few locations. Even a few rumbles of thunder have been heard.

A few more showers are possible with even a few rumbles of thunder in place as well as we go into the night in northern and western KELOLAND. A “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place in western KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Beyond that, we’re treated to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees in many areas beyond the SD/WY border. Out that way, we’ll see lows in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible, especially in central and western KELOLAND, as we kick off the new work and school week. To the southeast, we start off quiet before some showers arrive later in the evening.

Highs run a decent span from the 60s out west to the 70s along the Missouri and James rivers and the upper 70s/low 80s further south and east.

Tuesday also holds a chance for rain across portions of the region with a few storms possible as the first of two boundaries passes through the area. Highs mainly hold in the low to mid 70s, but we’ll see 60s out west…a sign of things to come.

Wednesday is the transition day in the forecast as a mainly dry cold front pushes down from North Dakota. We could see a little bit of rain on Wednesday to the southeast, but chances are a bit on the low side. The passage of this front will help usher in the chilliest air of the season.

Thursday and Friday may not see temperatures get out of the 50s across the board, and some locations may not even get out of the upper 40s at times. Much of that time is also dry beyond a few showers to the west on Thursday.

We’ll moderate on the thermometer by the weekend with dry weather coming back.

Near to above average temperatures are expected to win out overall as we head into the middle of the month.