For the first time in what seems like forever, we have something to talk about that ISN’T dry and above average weather for a majority of KELOLAND. Granted, we’ll start with that…but there’s something sooner rather than later for a change.

We’ll start the day on a dry and rather nice note before cloud cover begins to increase across the region. While much of the day is dry, we’ll get that change I mentioned earlier to come along as we close the day and head into the night.

Rain will develop and spread into KELOLAND as we head into the night as low pressure to the south makes its move. This will likely be the first measurable moisture in several locations, including Sioux Falls, in several weeks. Though it won’t amount to too much in some areas, it’s better than the alternative.

Chances for rain are better in central and western KELOLAND as we go through the night and into the morning on Monday. We’ll dry out as we head into the afternoon and get ready for a nice run of weather that sticks with us for a bit.

Tuesday will likely be a bit breezy but quiet all the same, with a brief spike on the thermometer for Wednesday. This may be the last gasp for above average temperatures for a little while, as change is on the way for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

We’ll also watch a disturbance to the west that will try to clip our West River communities with some late-week snow showers. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans on Thursday or Friday.

Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, we’ll have chillier temperatures moving in and sticking around as we head into the final weekend of the month.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: