Rain continues to move across KELOLAND this morning. This system has produced widespread 1-3+” amounts so far, with more rain on the way today.

Snow has fallen in the Black Hills, but more of the precipitation fell as rain yesterday. It certainly feels chilly with temperatures near 32 in Lead and Deadwood this morning.

Around 4″ of rain has fallen in the Platte area with this storm and it’s still raining as of 7am.

Here are some of the rain totals as of 7am across KELOLAND.

Futurecast will keep the rain falling across parts of the region today. The wind will also stay strong. Plan on a general decrease in the rain tonight, with a cool weekend ahead and highs mainly in the 50s.

